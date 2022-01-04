How fragile are automotive supply chains in 2022?

In December 2019, the automotive industry could not have predicted the scale of disruption that was to tear through supply chains in 2020 and 2021. Within the first few months of 2020 the global car industry was in a state of shock. When the pandemic began to take hold across the world, sales plummeted, and major companies went into damage control. As early as March 2020, Volkswagen, Ford and Nissan were all shutting down plants. More automakers were to follow their lead.