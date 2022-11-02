Exiting Russia: automotive companies abandoning the market

These automotive companies are fully withdrawing from Russia in the wake of the political conflict. By Elle Farrell-Kingsley

Leading foreign passenger vehicle automakers that produce and export from Russia have been greatly impacted by the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which began 24 February 2022. Pre-conflict, the combined monthly sales of Renault, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Volkswagen accounted for almost three-quarters of total passenger vehicle sales in Russia, according to analysts Frost and Sullivan (F&S).

Following the conflict, many automotive companies have halted production and suspended exports to Russia and Ukraine. This has highlighted the urgent need for strategies that can contain immediate to short-term production disruptions and effectively balance demand and supply dynamics. As such, Ukrainian IT company YouControl has compiled open data exclusive to Automotive World on how the automotive sector has responded to the conflict and has launched an international tool for checking links between legal entities and individuals with Russian and Belarusian assets. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here