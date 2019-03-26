Reduced workload, increased efficiency—automakers invest in manufacturing AI

Manufacturers, and automakers in particular, are keen to break boundaries and set new production standards in hyper-modern facilities designed to impress. But there is substance underpinning the style. Factories like Volkswagen’s glistening glass Gläserne Manufaktur—which recently began to produce the company’s e-Golf model after a two year pause in production—are testing, piloting and deploying cutting edge technology solutions fitting to their futuristic surroundings. It is reflective of an industry-wide and ever-increasing focus on innovation, both in the products created and the ways they are put together….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference