Reduced workload, increased efficiency—automakers invest in manufacturing AI

Manufacturers, and automakers in particular, are keen to break boundaries and set new production standards in hyper-modern facilities designed to impress. But there is substance underpinning the style. Factories like Volkswagen’s glistening glass Gläserne Manufaktur—which recently began to produce the company’s e-Golf model after a two year pause in production—are testing, piloting and deploying cutting edge technology solutions fitting to their futuristic surroundings. It is reflective of an industry-wide and ever-increasing focus on innovation, both in the products created and the ways they are put together….