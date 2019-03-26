Reduced workload, increased efficiency—automakers invest in manufacturing AI

Vehicle manufacturers are racing to develop the most cutting-edge production facilities with AI systems at their core, writes Betti Hunter

   March 26, 2019

Manufacturers, and automakers in particular, are keen to break boundaries and set new production standards in hyper-modern facilities designed to impress. But there is substance underpinning the style. Factories like Volkswagen’s glistening glass Gläserne Manufaktur—which recently began to produce the company’s e-Golf model after a two year pause in production—are testing, piloting and deploying cutting edge technology solutions fitting to their futuristic surroundings. It is reflective of an industry-wide and ever-increasing focus on innovation, both in the products created and the ways they are put together….

Close
Close