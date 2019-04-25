Public testing brings AV trucks closer to reality

Autonomous mobility, despite its potential benefits, is a complex challenge. City streets are unpredictable and chaotic, the nuances of motorway driving could easily be lost on an artificial intelligent (AI) mind, and the connectivity that would allow an autonomous vehicle (AV) to operate anywhere at any time is currently lacking. Yet, with such a large mountain to climb, there are still simpler use cases that can begin to be considered….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference