Providing practical transit offerings is key to winning the mobility services race

The development of next-generation mobility continues to up-end the automotive industry, with automakers now expected to delve into electrification, connectivity and autonomy. However, while all three of these trends could eventually determine who wins and who loses in the future of mobility, the potential transition from private ownership to shared mobility is arguably far more worrying for automakers.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference