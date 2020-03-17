Providing practical transit offerings is key to winning the mobility services race

Maximising AV potential depends on mobility service providers commercialising shared autonomous vehicles. By Jack Hunsley

   March 17, 2020

The development of next-generation mobility continues to up-end the automotive industry, with automakers now expected to delve into electrification, connectivity and autonomy. However, while all three of these trends could eventually determine who wins and who loses in the future of mobility, the potential transition from private ownership to shared mobility is arguably far more worrying for automakers.

