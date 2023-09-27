Proterra may not be a bellwether for e-bus failure in the US

Proterra’s bankruptcy took the automotive industry by surprise, but strong demand for e-bus technology could make it an isolated incident. By Will Girling

On 7 August 2023, California-based Proterra surprised the automotive industry by filing for bankruptcy. Launched in 2004, the heavy-duty battery system developer and electric bus (e-bus) manufacturer had previously raised more than US$1.2bn in funding rounds and was backed by companies such as Daimler and BMW i Ventures. The deal that saw the company become publicly listed on the Nasdaq in 2021 was valued at US$1.6bn.

In its Chapter 11 filing, Proterra claimed that complex fleet customisation made scaling operations difficult without “extensive” working capital. The company also stated that rising inflation in the US made contracts signed 12-18 months prior unworkable, as the agreed prices shrank margins considerably.

At the time of writing, Proterra remains operational. But what impact could the financial headwinds of a long-established player have on the wider US e-bus segment?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here