Policy to continue spurring electric vehicle growth

Electric vehicle sales around the world have relied on subsidies to keep prices down, and tax breaks to attract local manufacturing. Will the industry continue to rely on outside support, or go it alone? By Freddie Holmes

   April 27th, 2020

While growth rates have risen rapidly in recent years, new electric vehicle (EV) registrations still capture a mere fraction of the overall passenger car market. It is to be expected; gasoline and diesel have ruled the roost for a century, and plug-in vehicles have—rightly or wrongly—had to shake the perception of being inconvenient, unattractive and slow….

Close
Close