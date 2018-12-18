Plug and play: suppliers must help truck makers switch to electrification

Systems integration and close co-operation will be key for Tier 1s as the CV powertrain landscape gradually transforms. By Xavier Boucherat

   December 18, 2018

What does increased interest in electrified commercial vehicles (CV) mean for the industry’s supplier base? CV Tier 1s know that a change could be on the way, with Europe preparing to regulate its heavy-duty sector carbon emissions for the first time in history, and societal pressure for action on climate change is mounting.

