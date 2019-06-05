Platooning should complement automation, not define it, say truck makers

The sudden announcement in January 2019 that Daimler was halting new investment in platooning came as a surprise; it would have come as an even great surprise just a few years ago. While the technology was once seen as the future of long-haul trucking, today it stands at atop a steep, slippery slope. Having promised much in terms of improvements in fuel economy, safety and efficiency, the real benefits of platooning are starting to become clear, with lower than expected operational rewards raising questions about its true viability….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference