People vs AI: the assembly line worker’s perspective

Robotics and industrial automation will rewrite the rules of production, but what do today's workers think of the potential changes? By Megan Lampinen

   April 3, 2019

Industrial automation is revolutionising production operations across all industries, including automotive. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the automotive industry is currently the largest adopter of robots, accounting for 33% of the global supply in 2017. While automakers and larger Tier 1 suppliers are leading the way, second tier suppliers should follow as robots become smaller, more adaptable and less expensive….

