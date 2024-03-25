Nvidia’s Blackwell unleashes the AI revolution

Nvidia has become the darling of artificial intelligence (AI), arguably one of the most transformational technologies of this era. The semiconductor specialist’s graphics processing units (GPUs) are widely regarded as the go-to solution for the training and deployment of all sorts of AI models, including those used within the mobility sector. Currently riding an almost unprecedented wave of investor enthusiasm, Nvidia has a market capitalisation of US$2.14tr. That makes it the third most valuable company in any sector in all the world. It’s against this backdrop that Chief Executive Jensen Huang took to the stage to give a two-hour keynote, unofficially opening the annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, on 18 March 2024.