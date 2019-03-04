NHTSA’s new normal in the era of automation

In recent years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the primary regulator of motor vehicle and motor vehicle equipment in the United States, began taking a more aggressive enforcement approach, which the Agency declared as the ‘new normal’….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference