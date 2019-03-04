NHTSA’s new normal in the era of automation

Safety regulators need to accommodate new vehicle technologies such as ADAS and automation. Chris Grigorian considers developments at the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

   March 4, 2019

In recent years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the primary regulator of motor vehicle and motor vehicle equipment in the United States, began taking a more aggressive enforcement approach, which the Agency declared as the ‘new normal’….

