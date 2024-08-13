New Stellantis layoffs reflect bleak outlook for US sales

Stellantis is laying off up to 2,450 factory workers at its Warren Truck assembly plant near Detroit, Michigan. The layoffs are expected to come as early as 8 October 2024, while the plant winds down production of the Ram 1500 Classic truck. The automaker, which owns both the Jeep and Ram brands, will now shift its focus towards production of the Ram 1500 Tradesman at the separate Sterling Heights assembly plant.
