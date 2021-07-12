New mobility must focus on maximising societal benefits

The mobility industry is experiencing a wave of innovation, with numerous developments around public transport, shared mobility and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Traditional automakers, start-ups and even the tech giants are all promising significant advances in terms of comfort, convenience and accessibility, but there’s a serious risk associated with some of these developments as well.

Transit expert Todd Litman, Founder and Executive Director of independent research organisation Victoria Transport Policy Institute, warns that in certain situations, apparently congestion-reducing and time-saving innovations may in fact exacerbate existing urban problems. Before governments and transport agencies set out policies, they need to consider the full impact of emerging mobility options.

Litman sat down with Automotive World to discuss some of the key messages from his book, New Mobilities: Smart Planning for Emerging Transportation Technologies, which can help determine whether a transportation innovation should be mandated, encouraged, regulated, restricted, or even forbidden. The ultimate aim, he explains, is to facilitate a balanced array of transport options so that each modality is used in the most efficient and equitable way.