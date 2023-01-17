New EV interior designs must question the status quo

According to research by Harvard Health Watch, the average American drives for approximately 101 minutes per day and cumulatively spends 4.3 years of their entire life behind the wheel. In countries high on TomTom’s Traffic Index (rating congestion)—such as Turkey, Colombia, and India—this figure could be even higher. Since drivers will spend so much of their time in the cabin, it is imperative that interior designs offer a comfortable and engaging experience for all passengers.