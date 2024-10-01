New Aston Martin CEO takes “decisive action”

One month into his new job at Aston Martin and Adrian Hallmark is already implementing sweeping changes. The industry veteran comes with more than 25 years of experience at big-name players like Bentley, Porsche, and Volkswagen. He officially took up his duties as Chief Executive at Aston Martin in September 2024 and has wasted no time in making his mark.

On 30 September, the company announced plans to scale back production volumes for the rest of 2024 by around 1,000 units (14%), partly due to supply chain disruptions but also weaker than expected demand in China.