Mobile mapping fleets: a day in the life

Megan Lampinen takes a ride in one of TomTom's mobile mapping vehicles as it runs a course in Amsterdam

   November 22, 2019

Creating an accurate digital map is one thing. Updating and maintaining it is another challenge altogether. Location technology expert TomTom estimates that about 15% of roads change every year. That could mean an adjustment in the speed limit, the arrival of new businesses, renamed streets, the construction of a new roundabout, freshly painted lane markings, etc. For successful navigation, the digital map will need to keep up with these changes….

