MMC Q3 2023/24 results

Jonathan Storey takes a deep dive into the latest financials from Mitsubishi

MMC reported further growth in revenue and wholesales for its fiscal third quarter, but operating profit fell below the strong year-earlier result, about half of which was attributable to favourable exchange rates. Having raised its full-year outlook at the time of announcing its half-year results, the company has maintained its forecasts.

