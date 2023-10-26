Mercedes-Benz Group Q3 2023 results

It is becoming clear that EV margins will be a dominant theme of the carmakers' third-quarter results. Mercedes-Benz Group reported drop in margins for the quarter and indicated full-year earnings would be at the lower end of its (unchanged) forecast range, pointing to the "brutal" EV market as the main constraint on its performance.
