Make the most of test track time: insider advice on ADAS testing

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been around in one form or another for decades, helping to reduce the human errors behind the bulk of collisions. Technology developments have seen the segment advance from anti-lock braking systems to the likes of automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic parking. Roland Berger estimates that by 2025, 85% of vehicles produced globally will feature some level of driving automation.

Before any system makes its way onto a new vehicle, however, it goes through a rigorous testing and validation process. During the testing phase, vehicles are put into situations designed to trigger an ADAS response, allowing developers to assess system performance. Testing takes place on public roads and in secure testing grounds, and there’s a time and purpose for both approaches.