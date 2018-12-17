MaaS to the max, says Maxi Mobility

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is rewriting the industry’s notion of transportation, and the early movers are capitalising on this in a big way. The likes of Uber, Lyft and Didi Chuxing have seen their values skyrocket over the past few years, making them three of the largest unicorns in the sector. All three of these ride-sharing players intend to seek initial public offerings (IPO) in 2019. “Uber may be valued at US$120bn, as proposed by its investment bankers Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley,” observed Josef Schuster, Founder of IPO research firm Ipox Schuster. He notes that Lyft is aiming for at least US$18bn, with a proposed valuation range of US$18bn to US$30bn by its investment banker JP Morgan. Didi Chuxing is valued at between US$70bn and US$80bn….