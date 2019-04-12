Lowering costs and growing expertise power latest EV battery development

Laying a secure foundation in electric vehicle battery development today will position any company well for the years ahead. By Jack Hunsley

   April 12, 2019

The growth of electric mobility in the past decade has far surpassed many people’s expectations. In 2009, it seemed almost ludicrous to expect an electric vehicle (EV) to stack up favourably against a gasoline or diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent. However, today that gap is quickly closing….

