“Location data at the very beginning of its journey,” says HERE CEO

Location data specialist HERE Technologies is powering ahead in its transformation from a mapping provider to a location platform company. Despite the current economic uncertainty and lingering health concerns in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), HERE believes location data remains more important than ever for players across the mobility ecosystem. People, businesses and cities are tapping into the power of local intelligence to optimise all sorts of services, from infrastructure and asset management to vehicle navigation and logistics….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference