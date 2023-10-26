Lamborghini strives to capture the ICE experience in new EV

In September 2023, an article in The Times quoted McLaren Chief Executive Michael Leiters as stating that it currently “doesn’t make sense” to produce electric supercars (e-supercars). His rationale was that the electric vehicle (EV) production process, more carbon intensive than internal combustion engine (ICE) models, is not offset over a model’s lifetime by the zero-emission powertrain. This is because, Leiters claims, supercar owners typically do not drive them more than 5,000 miles per year.

Nonetheless, battery electric models such as the Lotus Evija, Aspark Owl, and Nio EP9 demonstrate that sports car manufacturers are considering a future beyond ICE. Indeed, Ferrari is set to build its first EV by 2025, and Aston Martin has announced its intention to electrify its core range by 2030. By 2028, the global e-supercar market is expected to reach a value of US$67bn, according to Infinity Business Insights.

But as consumers become increasingly conscious of sustainability issues, how can automakers accommodate these concerns while maintaining the excitement of a segment historically defined by large engines?