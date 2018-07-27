Key trends in automotive data management

For the auto industry, data centres are in their infancy. But their importance will only increase - and the industry must be ready, writes Jack Hunsley

   July 27, 2018

Going forward, data centres will become an integral part of our daily lives, even if most people will not realise they even exist. While for most their only interaction with these centres in the near future will be when they access their connected car’s infotainment system, or when their GPS highlights a traffic jam on a commuter’s daily drive and redirects their route, all of the information collected in these centres will have a huge impact on the future of mobility….

Close
Close