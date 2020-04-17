JLR’s all-electric Havn service adds premium touch to ride-hailing

Freddie Holmes learns more about the zero emissions mobility service that aims to replicate a spa experience

   April 17, 2020

In March, a new zero emissions chauffeur service launched in London. The fleet of fully electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs is operated by Havn, a new company borne from InMotion Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s independent venture capital arm….

Close
Close