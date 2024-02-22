Italy’s government to invest in Stellantis? Probably not.

When powerful economic headwinds blow in, national governments begin to worry about the commitment of major industrial operations to their country. And in Italy, the new right-wing, populist government of Georgia Meloni is, not surprisingly, worried about Fiat. Now part of the international behemoth that is Stellantis, Fiat is no longer solely Italian.

The 600, and its outgoing predecessor the 500, are made in Poland, along with a Jeep and an Alfa Romeo sibling for the 600, the first volume Alfa Romeo to be made outside Italy. Meanwhile, the planned recovery in the Lancia brand will involve production in Spain and France, as well in Italy, after a period of the brand being limited to just one model, the Ypsilon, made in Poland. And, having been made in Turkey for many years, the small Doblo van is now made in Spain, on a Stellantis platform. The next Panda, an all-electric model, will likely be made in Serbia, although the internal combustion engine (ICE) version will remain for a few years yet in Italy. The ICE Panda is made in Pomigliano d’Arco in southern Italy alongside the Alfa Romeo Tonale and its sibling the Dodge Hornet which is exported in the main back to the US. Fiat’s Italian operations already have an international dimension.