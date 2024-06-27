Is vehicle-to-grid a viable method for stabilising the grid?

Despite its environmental benefits, a full transition to electric vehicles (EVs) will not be easy. A November 2023 S&P Global Mobility poll of 7,500 US consumers revealed that almost half believe upfront costs remain too high, 46% are concerned about slow charging times, and 44% doubt the availability of charging stations. The task of preparing electrical grids for widespread charging will also prove difficult. Energy sector association Eurelectric predicts that an 80% electrification scenario will increase raw energy demand by as much as 15%. While this will be surmountable for most developed countries, the question of how to ensure grid stability remains open.