DLL and Iveco Group join forces to provide low- to zero-emission vehicles through long-term rental solutions

Leading global vendor finance company DLL (De Lage Landen International B.V.) and Iveco Group, a global automotive leader active in the Truck, Bus, Defence, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas, are entering into a Joint Venture (JV) to facilitate the energy transition in Europe

Leading global vendor finance company DLL (De Lage Landen International B.V.) and Iveco Group, a global automotive leader active in the Truck, Bus, Defence, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas, are entering into a Joint Venture (JV) to facilitate the energy transition in Europe. Together they will amplify access to low- to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Subject to regulatory approvals, DLL will acquire a majority interest (51%) in GATE, presently a fully owned subsidiary of Iveco Group, through a reserved capital increase, to support the transition to low- to zeroemission commercial vehicles in Europe, while Iveco Group will retain 49% of the share capital. The new JV structure will provide GATE with strengthened financial backing and asset financing expertise, crucial for accelerating its growth strategy, driving its further development and expansion, and enabling it to achieve its ambitious objectives more efficiently and swiftly.

GATE facilitates access to more sustainable mobility through its rental solutions for low- and zero-emission vehicles. The formula is tailored to the customers’ specific needs, offering an extensive digital ecosystem and high-quality services through premium partners. GATE will continue helping customers to build more sustainable fleets under the newly formed JV structure, strengthening activities that began in Italy in 2023 and that were extended to France and Germany in 2024. The GATE JV intends to further extend its reach to additional countries where both DLL and Iveco Group are already active and, over time, to offer similar solutions for other brands beyond IVECO.

Lara Yocarini, Chief Executive Officer of DLL commented: “One of DLL’s goals is to be a transition partner for a better world. We are serious about our energy transition strategy, which focuses on working with partners and customers to help them achieve decarbonization, by financing, also through rental solutions, more sustainable, cost-effective, and future-proof assets. In the past few years, we have been investing heavily in e-Mobility. Partnering with Iveco Group, a pioneer in more sustainable transport, perfectly fits into our strategy. We are delighted to be able to join forces with such a reputable player and can’t wait to start offering fullservice solutions together with Iveco Group through this new GATE Joint Venture.”

Simone Olivati, President, Financial Services, Iveco Group, stated: “This collaboration with one of the top players like DLL opens a significant new chapter for GATE. We have found in DLL a partner who fully shares the spirit of innovation with which we have tackled the challenges of the energy transition. GATE was conceived as an innovative business model with the primary goal of supporting the energy transition for our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our business and on the future of sustainable mobility.”

SOURCE: Iveco Group