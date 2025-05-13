Mercedes-Benz Trucks expands portfolio of battery-electric trucks based on the eActros 600

Long-haul flagship eActros 600 is the basis for new variants

Mercedes-Benz Trucks will expand its battery-electric truck portfolio with further variants based on the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600. The new vehicle versions will feature the essential characteristic features of the second-generation e-truck designed for heavy-duty long-distance haulage, which is particularly distinguished by its innovative overall technological concept consisting of modern drive technology and high energy efficiency. The technological strengths of the eActros 600, which was first introduced to the market last year with the new ProCabin, include the self-developed electric drive axle, the lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) known for its long service life and the 800-volt on-board voltage, as well as the new Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 and comprehensive, proven assistance systems for greater driving comfort and safety. The first new models will be available to order from autumn and will partly roll off the assembly line at the Wörth am Rhein plant in 2025.

Achim Puchert, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Our goal is to drive the industry’s decarbonization at high speed by electrifying more and more transport applications. The areas of application and thus the needs of our customers for battery-electric trucks are very diverse, especially with regard to payload and range. With the new variants, which will build on the strengths of the eActros 600, we want to offer our customers the best from the Mercedes-Benz Trucks modular system and support them in managing their transport solutions with battery-electricity and economically.”

The expanded portfolio will include, for example, semitrailer tractors and platform chassis with additional wheelbases, variants with two battery packs as well as alternative long cab variants of the proven Actros design in different roof shapes.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has had electric trucks in its portfolio since 2021. Initially, the eActros 300/400 was introduced as the first battery-electric vehicle for heavy-duty distribution haulage, followed just a year later by the eEconic, which was predestined for use in municipal waste disposal transport. Series production of the second model generation of electric trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks with the new battery-electric flagship eActros 600 started at the end of 2024. From 2026, a small series of the new eArocs 400 for urban construction haulage, recently presented at Bauma 2025, will be launched. The eArocs 400 also adopts essential components from the eActros 600. These include among others the front box and the LFP-batteries.

As part of the expansion of the battery-electric truck portfolio, production of the first-generation eActros 300/400 will be discontinued by the end of the year. Production of the eEconic remains unaffected by this and will continue.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck