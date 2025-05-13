Introducing Kia PV5 WAV: A new era of wheelchair accessible electric vehicles

Kia showcases PV5 WAV at Financial Times' Future of the Car Summit in collaboration with Motability Operations Ltd.

Kia Corporation (Kia) today showcased the PV5 WAV (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle) model at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit in London in collaboration with UK-based Motability Operations Ltd.

Part of Kia’s ongoing commitment and contribution to enhancing mobility for people with disabilities, the exhibition underscores the company’s leadership as a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

“The PV5 WAV is more than just a vehicle; it’s a gateway to independence and freedom for those with mobility challenges,” said Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Division at Kia. “By integrating cutting-edge Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) technology with thoughtful design, we are paving the way for a future where everyone can enjoy the benefits of sustainable mobility, and our partnership with Motability Operations is a testament to our commitment to making this vision a reality.”

Development of the PBV WAV

Kia’s development of a competitive electric WAV (eWAV) has aligned with the evolution of its industry-leading PBV models and comes in response to increasing worldwide demand for accessible vehicles.

Factors such as increased life expectancy and growing elderly populations are leading to a greater requirement for WAVs, with transport operators expanding their WAV-related services and changes being made to WAV-related policies in certain markets. With the continued growth of the sector projected to clash with the planned phasing out of ICE vehicles that would usually be converted into WAVs, the introduction of eWAV options is of vital importance.

Kia has a long-standing history of efforts to enhance accessible mobility for all people. Since 2012, the brand has been dedicated to improving accessibility through various initiatives, such as the “Green Trip” project in South Korea, a project to enhance mobility rights and enable people with disabilities to travel freely.

In 2021, Kia expanded its efforts globally by conducting a universal mobility research and demonstration project in Los Angeles, U.S., to provide car-hailing services for people with specialized mobility needs.

Kia PV5 WAV – designed to enhance disabled users’ lives

Kia’s PV5 WAV is designed to provide freedom of movement not only for wheelchair users, but their families, caregivers and drivers as well. The vehicle will enable users to enjoy more convenient, comfortable and accessible travel while seamlessly transitioning to electric mobility.

The PV5 WAV features a side-entry system that allows wheelchair users to board safely from the sidewalk. It also includes a third-row tip-up seat, enabling caregivers to assist wheelchair passengers from the side.

The PV5 WAV side-entry variant will be manufactured entirely at Kia’s Hwaseong EVO Plant in Korea, using the company’s Made-In-Plant system. The entire manufacturing process has been designed to be ecologically sustainable and further reduce barriers of entry for those who need an accessible vehicle.

The model will provide easy curb-side access to enhance safety and convenience. It will also feature a quick-use, 300kg-rated wheelchair entry ramp and a specially developed wheelchair belt fastening system.

Beyond hardware innovations, the PV5 WAV will also integrate necessary applications for individuals with disabilities, based on the AAOS open software platform.

Reaching the world with platform beyond vehicle

During Kia EV Day in February 2025, the company announced its collaboration with Motability Operations, a long-term partner in the Motability Scheme. Motability is the largest vehicle leasing company in the UK. Under the organisation’s Motability Scheme, users receiving a qualifying disability allowance can choose an affordable and accessible vehicle. The Motability Scheme plays an essential role in connecting disabled customers to work, healthcare, education and independence.

Leveraging its relationship with Motability and enabling Kia to lead in providing customer-centric eWAVs as a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider for humanity, Kia also plans to expand its PBV WAV to additional global regions.

SOURCE: Kia