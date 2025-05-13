Toyota bZ all electric SUV adds range, charging, and exterior updates for 2026

Up to 314 miles of manufacturer-estimated range (XLE, FWD Plus model), an increase of 25% over the outgoing model (previously rated at 252 miles)

Toyota continues to move its electrified vehicle portfolio forward by announcing its 2026 bZ Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). For model year 2026, the model makes advancements in range, output, charging performance, and vehicle design. Leading the charge is a larger lithium-ion battery with a higher total capacity of up to 74.7-kWh, equipped on a newly available XLE Front-Wheel-Drive Plus (FWD Plus) model, as well as the XLE All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) and Limited (FWD/AWD) grades. Models equipped with the new battery are projected to have a manufacturer-estimated rating of up to 314 miles* of range on a full charge. A 57.7-kWh battery will also be available on a XLE FWD model.

The 2026 bZ will be equipped with a North American Charging System (NACS) charging port, giving it access to thousands of high-speed charging stations nationwide. Under ideal conditions when using DC fast charging* it is capable of charging from 10% to-80% battery capacity in around 30 minutes. The 2026 Toyota bZ also adopts Plug & Charge capability, an industry standard protocol that allows automatic identification, authentication and authorization at selected charging networks, reducing the need for multiple mobile charging applications.

Toyota’s compact, lightweight and energy-efficient eAxles have also been upgraded. They now use silicon carbide (SIC) semiconductors, which help deliver higher power output. For AWD models, output increases by 50% to 338 combined system net horsepower (hp), making it capable of going from 0-60 MPH in 4.9 seconds. Front Wheel Drive models also boost their output, now delivering up-to 221 hp (previously 201 hp).

The model also receives a name change, switching from the Toyota bZ4X to the Toyota bZ, simplifying the name for customers. The 2026 bZ also presents a refreshed exterior design that harmoniously blends form and function. While maintaining its distinctive aesthetic, the updated model incorporates subtle refinements to the front fascia and lighting elements, with slim LED daytime running lights that integrate into a sleek hammerhead front end. Redesigned front overfenders also change the look, with a newly available color-matched moulding that blends into a lower profile front fascia.

Inside, the 2026 bZ will offer a spacious and technologically advanced cabin designed for comfort and connectivity. The console layout is now optimized, with two front wireless chargers and a new, slimmed down dashboard with a larger 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and soft touch materials, gives it a premium feel. The 64 color, customizable ambient lighting throughout the cabin further enhances the tactful interior styling.

The 2026 Toyota bZ is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships in the second half of 2025. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price will be announced closer to on-sale date.

*Ranges and charging times will vary depending on weather and other factors.

Two Battery Choices and Faster Charging

The 2026 bZ battery options include a 57.7-kWh and 74.7-kWh unit, manufacturer estimated all-electric drive range ratings are:

314 miles (XLE FWD Plus; 74.7-kWh battery) *

299 miles (Limited FWD; 74.7-kWh battery) *

288 miles (XLE AWD; 74.7-kWh battery) *

278 miles (Limited AWD; 74.7-kWh battery) *

236 miles (XLE FWD, 57.7-kWh battery) *

For 2026, the bZ adopts a NACS charging port, capable of DC fast charging. It will also have Level One and Level Two AC charging with a higher capacity 11-kW on-board AC charger (up from 7-kW capacity on the prior model). The charging port will be located on the front right-side of the vehicle and the model will come with a dual-voltage charging cable.

A new battery pre-conditioning function is also equipped on all models. This system is designed to bring the battery to an optimal temperature for DC fast charging, which can enable faster charging in colder climates. This function can be activated manually or automatically by setting the navigation system destination to a fast-charging station.

The 2026 bZ also adds steering wheel mounted paddle shifters to activate and adjust regenerative braking. These paddles turn the system on and dial the regenerative braking force up or down based on driver preference to capture additional energy and transfer it to the battery.

The Toyota bZ also has a battery thermal management system, which includes a water-to-water heat exchanger and heating adjustment valve to increase battery temperature, to help optimize DC charging speeds in cold weather. The following systems and equipment are designed to reduce energy consumption, especially power used for heating in cold climates:

Heat pump system for both heating and air-conditioning

Standard Front-seat and steering wheel heaters

Available Front-seat radiant foot-and-leg heater

Available heated rear seats and ventilated front seats

In terms of battery safety, Toyota uses many measures to help protect cell integrity, thanks to the design and a multiple monitoring system intended to protect the vehicle’s battery system. This includes:

Redundant monitoring of battery voltage, current and temperature designed to detect signs of abnormal heating to maintain optimal battery temperature and help prevent cell damage

Utilization of a high-resistance coolant circulation system is designed to help prevent a thermal event from short circuits even in high battery load conditions due to repeatedly switching between high-speed driving and rapid charging

Surprising Capability

On AWD bZ models, the surprisingly capable X-MODE system will be equipped. X-MODE is a function that allows the driver to operate a switch to select a mode according to the road conditions, automatically changing to optimize brake control and power delivery at the wheels for enhanced control and traction.

A feature of the system is Grip-Control. When activated and used at low speeds, the system leverages motor drive power modulation to achieve capable off-road performance. This feature was developed as an added function to react to road surface characteristics and maintain a constant speed to prevent slipping on rough roads.

The bZ’s impressive driving performance is due in part to the BEV-dedicated e-TNGA platform. This architecture allows for a low center of gravity and rigid chassis, thanks to the high-capacity lithium-Ion battery pack placed flat under the floor. Its handling prowess is also due in part to the battery cross-framing structure, which adds to overall vehicle rigidity.

The use of a lightweight body structure with sections of high-tensile steel reinforced frame components around the battery pack, coupled with a dynamic suspension, contributes to the bZ driving feel. An intelligent throttle feature provides a smoother feel when accelerating and decelerating, and Vehicle Stability Control helps the driver maintain vehicle control under adverse conditions.

Design Updates and Comfort Improvements

The Toyota bZ comfortably resides in the small SUV segment, with an 8.2-inch ground clearance, 184.6-inch overall length, 73.2-inch overall width, and 65-inch overall height (including antenna). Its 112.2-inch wheelbase provides for a stable, comfortable ride.

The 2026 Toyota bZ’s design has been updated both inside and out. The front presents a sleeker, more elegant look. The interior has been updated with a new center console for easy use of digital devices and a new instrument panel design, with a 14-inch multimedia screen fitted as standard.

On the inside, both the XLE and Limited grades bring high-tech, comfort focused features. New for 2026 is slimmer dashboard design with front and rear ambient lighting with 64 available colors to set the perfect mood. Dual Qi-compatible wireless smartphone chargers also up the tech in the front of the cabin. Additional standard features for both grades include a heated SofTex-trimmed 3-spoke steering wheel with regenerative braking paddle switches, and a top-mount Multi-Information Display for a heads-up view of the road.

Interior dimensions are designed to maximize space for people and cargo alike. The bZ has a comfortable 42.1-inches of legroom for the front seat and 35.3-inches for passengers in the rear seat. Cargo volume is 27.7 cubic feet behind the second row.

The 2026 Toyota bZ offers a variety of exterior color options, including an option for color- matched overfenders on models that wear Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, or Black paint. Single and two-tone paint treatments and the following interior/exterior combinations are available:

Beyond Electrifying Grades

The 2026 Toyota bZ’s key standard features include:

XLE Grade

Choice of FWD, FWD Plus, or AWD

X-MODE on AWD models

18-in. multi-spoke black/silver alloy wheels with plastic covers

Top-mount Multi-Information Display (MID) with indicators and 7-in. LCD display with key driver information (speed, charging information, warning indicators, etc.)

Front and rear ambient lighting with 64 available colors

Heated SofTex® -trimmed manual tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel

Fabric/SofTex-trimmed seats with 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and 6-way adjustable front passenger seat

Heated front and rear outboard seating

60/40 split, reclining fold-flat rear seat

Dual Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging with charge indicator light

Four USB-C charge ports

14-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia with six speakers

Regenerative braking with steering wheel paddle control

Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and LED taillights and stop lights

Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers with de-icer function

Height-adjustable foot-activated power liftgate with jam protection

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Digital key capability (Requires an active Remote Connect subscription. 4G network dependent.)

Limited Grade (Adds to or replaces features on XLE):

Choice of FWD or AWD

20-inch black multi-spoke alloy wheels

Multi-LED headlights

SofTex®-trimmed seats – 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support; 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat

Heated and ventilated front seating

Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist (Requires an active Remote Connect subscription. 4G network dependent.)

Front Cross Traffic Alert, and Advanced Park

Options:

XLE: Panoramic fixed-glass moonroof with power sunshade

Panoramic fixed-glass moonroof with power sunshade Limited: 9-speaker JBL® Premium Audio including subwoofer and amplifier

Intuitive Connected Tech

The interior styling of the Toyota bZ exudes comfort, with premium finishes, designed to make everything easily accessible, from the USB ports to the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. All grades come standard with a 14-inch touchscreen that runs the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The bZ also comes with a host of Toyota Connected Services** trials.

A Drive Connect** 3-year trial gives access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awakens the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

All Toyota bZ models are equipped with a six-speaker audio system for enjoying entertainment while on-the-go. For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the bZ has an available JBL Premium Audio system with 9 speakers, including an 8-channel 800-watt amplifier and 9-inch subwoofer.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system also allows for dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the bZ has an available Wi-Fi Connect trial (30 days or up to 3GB) that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the bZ into an AT&T Hotspot.

Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

The bZ also comes with a 5-year minimum trial subscription for Safety Connect** and Service Connect**. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

With the Toyota App, users can stay connected to their bZ with the Remote Connect** service, included as a 3-year trial. With Remote Connect, users can activate headlights, a horn alert, buzzer and unlock the rear hatch. The remote climate features include the ability for in-cabin temperature controls, including remote activation of the available seat heaters/ventilators, steering wheel heater, defroster, and the ability to schedule a timer to activate in a daily routine.

All Toyota bZ models will also have access to the available Toyota Digital Key**, a feature of the Remote Connect service that enables a smartphone to be used instead of a physical key. Owners can also share vehicle access with ease, making it simple to lock, unlock and start the vehicle all through the Toyota App.

Remote Charging capabilities are also included with Remote Connect trial or subscription on the bZ, which includes the ability to check charging status, start/stop charging with a vehicle that is already plugged in and even edit charging schedules, allowing for enhanced controls of the bZ’s charging. The Toyota App also provides an easy-to-use map to find charging station locations near you or along your route.

Active Safety & Driver Assist Technology

The 2026 bZ features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0™, Toyota’s suite of active safety and driver assistance features. This system is designed to support driver awareness, decision-making, and vehicle operation. This system uses a combination of millimeter wave radar and monocular camera to monitor various driving conditions. Please note that Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 systems are not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. The safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC): an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA): detects lane markings or the road’s edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

detects lane markings or the road’s edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist (LTA): designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use. Road Sign Assist (RSA): uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display. Automatic High Beams (AHB): designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate.

designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Proactive Driving Assist (PDA): uses the vehicle’s camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is also standard. The BSM system uses rear side radar sensors installed on the inner side of the rear bumper on the left and right side to assist the driver in confirming safety when changing lanes. The RCTA function uses the same sensors installed behind the rear bumper. This function is intended to assist the driver in checking areas that are not easily visible when backing up.

Safe Exit Alert is also standard on bZ. This system is designed to detect vehicles or cyclists approaching from the rear and judges if there is a possibility of a collision with an opened door or passengers who are exiting. Safe Exit Alert will illuminate an indicator in the outer mirror and provide an audible alert to notify vehicle occupants.

The Toyota bZ is also equipped with Toyota’s Star Safety System, standard. This system includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology® (SST).

Driver assistance features include Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert, standard on the Limited grade. The Limited grade also includes a standard Panoramic View Monitor with Perimeter Scan including 360-degree Overhead View in low-speed drive and reverse, and Curb View.

**4G Network dependent. Subscription required after trial period.

Limited Warranty

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Electric Vehicle Driving Components, including the traction battery, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty.

The Toyota bZ also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and three years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

