Innoviz Technologies accelerates delivery of newly designed LiDAR platform to Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility to equip a fleet of ID. Buzz AD shuttles in 2025

Enhanced engagement supports VW's upcoming expansion of level 4 autonomous shuttle operations across selected cities in Europe and the United States

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility to accelerate the integration of InnovizTwo LiDAR units into the ID. Buzz AD, VW’s L4 autonomous shuttle. The expansion is expected to accelerate the integration of InnovizTwo LiDAR units into the ID. Buzz AD autonomous shuttle platform, supporting MOIA’s planned market expansion in multiple European and U.S. cities beginning in 2026. https://media.vw.com/releases/1866

This development is supported by Innoviz’s recently announced partnership with Fabrinet for mass production of the InnovizTwo LiDAR platform. Together, these advances manifest Innoviz’s readiness for scaled manufacturing and deployment ahead of next year’s planned start of production (SOP), aligning seamlessly with multiple commercialization plans.

This enhanced engagement deepens the relationship between Innoviz and Volkswagen, building on the successful integration of InnovizTwo Long-Range LiDARs and InnovizTwo Short- to Mid-Range LiDARs into the ID. Buzz AD vehicles. With a total of nine InnovizTwo LiDAR units per vehicle, Volkswagen’s Level 4 autonomous fleet features comprehensive 360° sensing coverage, designed to enable safer navigation in dense and complex urban environments.

“We are excited to continue our work with Innoviz, improving the autonomous performance of our vehicle fleet,” said Christian Senger, CEO of Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility. “Innoviz’s ability to provide best-in-class LiDAR at various ranges allows us to efficiently provide reliable and safe solutions for our customers.”

“This is a proud moment for Innoviz as we further our collaboration with Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. “This integration of Long-Range and Short- to Mid-Range LiDAR units demonstrates a shared commitment with VW to accelerate AV adoption and our ability to meet the most stringent and varied requirements of automotive OEMs worldwide.”

SOURCE: Innoviz Technologies