Is vehicle data monetisation providing value to customers?

In-vehicle infotainment systems, navigation systems, and third-party insurance apps are just some of the technologies collecting customer data regularly—ranging from destinations and the average distance driven to music played during the journey. With consumer behaviour patterns now more transparent than ever, automakers and suppliers have gained a valuable foundation to build future product strategies.

According to analysis conducted by ReportLinker, the automotive Big Data market is expected to grow 136% to US$9.9bn between 2022 and 2027. However, as electrification and digital technology supplant internal combustion engine vehicles, Big Data and its usage is becoming an increasingly pertinent industry question.