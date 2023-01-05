Is vehicle data monetisation providing value to customers?

How automakers use vehicle data could emerge as an important differentiator as ownership paradigms change in the wake of CASE trends. By Will Girling

In-vehicle infotainment systems, navigation systems, and third-party insurance apps are just some of the technologies collecting customer data regularly—ranging from destinations and the average distance driven to music played during the journey. With consumer behaviour patterns now more transparent than ever, automakers and suppliers have gained a valuable foundation to build future product strategies.

According to analysis conducted by ReportLinker, the automotive Big Data market is expected to grow 136% to US$9.9bn between 2022 and 2027. However, as electrification and digital technology supplant internal combustion engine vehicles, Big Data and its usage is becoming an increasingly pertinent industry question.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here