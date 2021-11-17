Is it too late to make EVs truly sustainable?

Industry stakeholders weigh in on the chances to realise an electric future sustainably. By Megan Lampinen

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been hailed as the linchpin of zero-emission transport and a big part of the industry’s response to climate change, but they are not yet a truly sustainable solution. Part of the problem is linked to the supply chain, particularly the raw materials that go into EV batteries, motors and power electronics. Cobalt, lithium and rare earth elements have been linked to serious environmental problems and the process of extracting some of these metals from their ores can produce harmful pollutants. At a COP26 event held on Transport Day, Automotive World sat down with some of the industry’s leading minds on sustainable electrification to hear more about the current situation and the prospects for future developments.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here