Is it too late to make EVs truly sustainable?

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been hailed as the linchpin of zero-emission transport and a big part of the industry’s response to climate change, but they are not yet a truly sustainable solution. Part of the problem is linked to the supply chain, particularly the raw materials that go into EV batteries, motors and power electronics. Cobalt, lithium and rare earth elements have been linked to serious environmental problems and the process of extracting some of these metals from their ores can produce harmful pollutants. At a COP26 event held on Transport Day, Automotive World sat down with some of the industry’s leading minds on sustainable electrification to hear more about the current situation and the prospects for future developments.