Is ‘industrial origami’ the future of chassis manufacturing?

In a 2010 article from The Guardian, it was estimated that manufacturing a new internal combustion engine passenger vehicle produced six to 35 tonnes of CO2 depending on the size and spec. The European automotive industry alone collectively emitted 12.4 million tonnes of CO2 that same year. Encouragingly, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association’s (ACEA) review 12 years later found that a 44.5% overall reduction in carbon intensity had been achieved.