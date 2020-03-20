Investing through the crisis: automakers remain focused on future mobility

The crisis is only now kicking off in Europe and North America, but automakers are busy preparing for business after COVID-19. By Megan Lampinen

   March 20, 2020

A strange mix of headlines have emerged over the past 72 hours. Alongside the news that most of European vehicle production is grinding to a halt due to the impact of the coronavirus, there have been announcements of fresh automaker R&D investments and new financing to support future vehicle technology developments….

