Interview: Paul Campion, Chief Executive, TRL

Mainstream autonomous vehicle (AV) research has evolved from a point where tests were performed on private test tracks and closed competitions like the DARPA Robotics Challenge, to real-world trials on busy public roads. Getting to this point has taken significant investment from a wide array of stakeholders and public bodies, and viable applications are finally becoming clear.

The AV industry remains in its infancy, but more cities than ever are beginning to support real-world test beds. Proponents for the technology argue that if such vehicles are ever to operate safely without human support drivers, they must be given the chance to experience normal traffic conditions. The risks of deploying a ‘half-baked’ solution have been made clear, but activities in this space continue with vim.

The Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) is a Wokingham, UK-headquartered consultancy where a team of technical specialists has been scouting safer, cleaner and easier forms of transportation for nearly 90 years. It has been closely involved with the UK government’s push to trial AVs on public roads, and was a key collaborator in the StreetWise trial that recently concluded in London.

The study found…