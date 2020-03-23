Interview: Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive, Fisker Inc

Henrik Fisker is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the mobility of the future. Driven by a passion for eco-friendly but stylish vehicles, he founded Fisker Automotive and launched the groundbreaking Fisker Karma extended-range plug-in hybrid in 2011. While the company went on to suffer serious supply chain troubles and eventually fell into new ownership, its founder walked away in 2013, retaining the Fisker brand. After several quiet years, the former BMW and Aston Martin designer is back on the scene with a new company, Fisker Inc, and a potential game changer in the form of the Fisker Ocean….