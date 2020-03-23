Interview: Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive, Fisker Inc

Henrik Fisker is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the mobility of the future. Driven by a passion for eco-friendly but stylish vehicles, he founded Fisker Automotive and launched the groundbreaking Fisker Karma extended-range plug-in hybrid in 2011. While the company went on to suffer serious supply chain troubles and eventually fell into new ownership, its founder walked away in 2013, retaining the Fisker brand. After several quiet years, the former BMW and Aston Martin designer is back on the scene with a new company, Fisker Inc, and a potential game changer in the form of the Fisker Ocean….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference