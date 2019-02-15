Interview: Alden Woodrow, Chief Executive, Ike

Joining the race to deliver self-driving truck technology is Ike, named after Dwight Eisenhower, the original champion of the USA’s Interstate network. In honour of the former US President, the company’s focus is purely on the highway. In its vision of the future, manually driven trucks will bring goods to transport hubs just off-ramp from the interstate, where they will be loaded onto self-driving vehicles. These will then make the highway trip to another transport hub and handed back to a driver, from where the last mile is completed manually. Ike joins China-US-based company TuSimple and Embark in the race to produce an autonomous semi….