Intel brings AI power-boost to auto GPU

The in-vehicle experience is becoming increasingly smart, connected and intuitive. The cockpit in a modern vehicle bears little resemblance to that of a car from just a decade ago, and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and computing pave the way for a further step change. Computing powerhouse Intel is one of the key players in this space, and today more than 50 million vehicles use its automotive processors. The company is positioning for a future of electric, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with a rich, personalised and interactive cockpit, and this requires some serious GPU muscle.

Enter the Intel Arc Graphics for Automotive, its first discrete graphics processing unit (dGPU) designed to unlock groundbreaking AI-powered cockpit experiences.