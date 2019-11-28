India’s future MaaS market is micro and electrified

There’s huge potential for Mobility as a Service in India, but maximising its potential will rest on mastering electric micromobility. By Jack Hunsley

   November 28, 2019

One of the biggest problems facing India today is the rate at which its cities are expanding. For example, its most populous city Mumbai has welcomed around six million citizens to its streets since 2001 and today has a population of around 22 million. The result is that Mumbai ranks comfortably as one of the most densely populated cities in the world….

