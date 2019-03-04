Indian truck freight to benefit from post-harvest solutions

The Indian farming sector attracts some of the highest employment rates in the country. Both agriculture and horticulture are thriving; India is the second largest producer of fruit globally, and the largest producer of rice, wheat and spices.

However, much of that produce goes to waste due to a lack of post-harvest solutions, inefficient road transportation and inherently challenging weather conditions for harvest. Delays at borders can mean fresh fruit and vegetables perish before the truck has even reached its end destination. This ‘field to fork’ issue has been a long-standing challenge, underlined by the fact that despite half of India’s working population being employed in the segment, farming only contributes around 18% to GDP….