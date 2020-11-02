India considers shared mobility products in COVID-hit market

With more than 1.3 billion citizens, India is a huge automotive market, but vehicle ownership remains low. In 2018, just 22 out of every 1,000 Indians owned their own car, according to Indian government policy think tank Niti Aayog. Contrast this with China, which has a similar population, and where the ratio is 164 per 1,000. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that passenger car ownership in India will grow by 775% over the next two decades, boosting this ratio to 175 cars per 1,000 people by 2040. But will this come to pass?…