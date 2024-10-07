Hyundai’s new AV foundry wins Waymo order

Just days before Tesla’s anticipated ‘robotaxi event’, Hyundai and Waymo have announced a new multi-year supply agreement. The latter intends to integrate its sixth generation Waymo Driver autonomous driving technology into Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5 SUV models, which will eventually join the Waymo One fleet. These vehicles will be assembled at the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America electric vehicle (EV) plant in Georgia.

Without providing specific numbers, the partners said they plan to produce a fleet of autonomous Ioniq 5s “in significant volume over multiple years” to support Waymo One’s growth plans. The ride-hailing service currently operates in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Austin, and Waymo is counting on the sixth-generation Driver to further its expansion. “The team at our new manufacturing facility is ready to allocate a significant number of vehicles for the Waymo One fleet as it continues to expand,” stated José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company and President and Chief Executive of Hyundai Motor North America. “Importantly, this is the first step in the partnership between the two companies, and we are actively exploring additional opportunities for collaboration.”