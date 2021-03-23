Hydrogen infrastructure takes first steps in Europe, amid technology uncertainty

The fuel cell truck partnership between Daimler and Volvo comes at a time when truckmakers in the EU are under the cosh to bring down carbon emissions. The introduction of legislation puts trucks in the firing line: within the heavy-duty segment, trucks are responsible for between 65% and 70% of all emissions in the bloc. Initial standards will therefore target trucks, before rules are extended to coaches and busses. By 2025, new truck fleets must achieve a 15% reduction on levels measured over the 2019 reporting period, and of 30% by 2030….