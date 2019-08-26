Hydrogen highways: fuel cell vehicles are still on the menu

Battery electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly gaining public acceptance, but fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) have yet to make the same impact. That is despite the technology offering a driving experience virtually identical to that of the internal combustion engine (ICE), save with zero emissions. FCEVs, with their long range and fast fuelling times, come with none of the pitfalls associated with EVs such as range anxiety, long waits for charging and, commonly, the necessity for off-road parking for home-charging….