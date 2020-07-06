Hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric to offer consumers the ‘power of choice’

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has introduced new legislation that will force truck fleets to adopt zero emissions trucks in the coming years.
Announced on 25 June, the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) bill is a landmark decision for the truck industry, and will apply to both medium- and heavy-duty vehicles from Class 2b to Class 8. By 2035, 55% of Class 2b to 3 truck sales must be zero-emission, and 75% for Class 4 to 8 straight truck sales.
It is a ringing endorsement for all truck manufacturers that have made costly investments in zero emissions powertrains to this point, and may prove pivotal in driving demand for hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric variants. While the notion of a battle between the two technologies has been in place for years, some believe they are in fact complementary solutions.
Formed in 2010, the Washington, D.C.-based Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) was…
