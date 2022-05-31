How will LiDAR impact the progression of autonomous driving?

Highly automated and even autonomous vehicles are soon to be a reality for the everyday consumer, but it isn’t simple, and manufacturers are facing a decision between safety and speed to market. One of the challenges the sector is facing can be reduced down to a shared responsibility between the vehicle and the driver, a stage which is known as Level 3 autonomy.

For automotive technology to safely operate at Level 3, it needs to successfully decipher the complexity of traffic situations so the driver can be alerted and regain control of the vehicle when necessary. This step exists where assisted driving and autonomous vehicles are not yet equipped to manage complex traffic systems, without the help of the driver.

Due to the complexities of this technology, new players in the market like the tech giants have chosen to skip Level 3 autonomy completely. These decisions have been made not only for safety, but also as the stage raises a number of questions. For instance, insurance—who will be responsible? The driver or the vehicle manufacturer? Shared responsibility makes a clear contribution of responsibility difficult.

It is the incredible advancements in LiDAR that has provided, and continues to provide, vehicle manufacturers with the means to make autonomous driving a reality

However, most companies in the autonomous space are looking to technology that enables complete autonomy. An important element of this technology is LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), which acts as a remote sensing measurement tool, emitting laser pulses over a broad field of view, with high frequency and precision. These sensors ultimately allow for objects in a particular space to be reliably detected and localised. It is the incredible advancements in LiDAR that has provided, and continues to provide, vehicle manufacturers with the means to make autonomous driving a reality. This being said, as the autonomous industry relies on the power of LiDAR, it is imperative that the technology can preserve the safety of its users, and the integrity of its inventors. Considering LiDAR is implemented across many sectors to improve the safety of industrial workers, road users and the general public, perfecting it is a priority for all.

In some cases, like autonomous driving, LiDAR does not work on its own, and is being combined with many different sensors to provide strong sensory perception, using reliable environment recognition. Certain LiDAR sensors can be expensive and large in size—a limitation that many developers are working hard to overcome. Not only are large sensors impractical for safety because they unnecessarily increase surface area, they also present aesthetic problems, especially in an industry where visual design is so important. The good news is that there are sensors on the market that are ultra-compact and robust, which means they are insensitive to vibrations and shocks. This makes them very well suited for the nearly invisible integration in cars.