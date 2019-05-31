How to expedite the realisation of safe, autonomous vehicles

People have been dreaming about the advantages of self-driving cars for many years. Driverless vehicles gliding through real traffic is the goal, but the technical challenge is more complex than most people would imagine. Autonomous technology not only involves radical new vehicle design, but also requires a whole new level of security and validation processes….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference